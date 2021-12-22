New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted during a marriage function in central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday, they said.

Also Read | iQoo U5 5G Smartphone With 50MP Dual Rear Cameras Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

According to police, the victim told her parents about the incident who later informed police.

The victim gave a statement in front of a doctor and counsellor that she was sexually assaulted by an unknown person during a wedding function, following which a case has been registered, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet Launched in India; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

The medical examination of the girl was conducted and she is said to be stable, police said.

During investigation, police arrested the accused who was identified as Naresh Chandra (38), a battery rickshaw driver, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)