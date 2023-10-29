Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 29 (PTI) China dominated proceedings on the final day of the Asian Mountain Bike Cycling Championship which concluded at the nearby Ponmudi Hills on Sunday.

Chinese riders won the gold and silver medals in the men's and women's cross-country eliminator competitions.

The cross-country eliminator competitions require riders to complete two laps on a track that is 450 meters long and has steep climbs and descents, a release said here.

In the men's competition, Lyu Xianjing of China won the gold medal and Yuan Jinvei of China won the silver medal, it said. Riyadh Hakim bin Lukman of Singapore won the bronze medal.

Lyu Xianjing also won the gold medal in the men's cross-country Olympic competition, which earned him qualification for the next year's Olympics.

In the women's competition, Wu Zhifan of China won the gold medal and Yang Maocuo of China won the silver medal. Tsai Yayu of Chinese Taipei won the bronze medal.

China won a majority of medals in the cross-country category of the championship, including the cross-country relay, cross-country Olympic and cross-country eliminator competitions.

China also won the men's and women's Olympic qualifying spots.

As the four-day Asian Mountain Bike Cycling Championship concluded, Match Commissioner Chrismas Germe of Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) expressed satisfaction with the track and the organisation of the championship.

Secretary-General of the Cycling Federation of India Maninderpal Singh said that it was great organisation by Kerala.

Maninderpal Singh and S S Sudhishkumar, Treasurer of the Cycling Federation of India and president of the Kerala Cycling Association respectively, presented the medals to the winners of the cross-country eliminator competition, the release added.

