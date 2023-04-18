New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Presiding over a 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs here, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasised to develop an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernization of police forces, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security issues.

Shah also stressed the need for enhanced use of artificial intelligence to utilise the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) database for critical analysis of crimes, thus, making cities safer for women, children and vulnerable sections.

In the 'Chintan Shivir', which consisted objective to review the work of the Ministry and to evolve an action plan to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vision 2047", Shah also focussed on the need to fast-track the recruitment process and said that anticipating the future vacancies recruitment should be initiated well in advance.

He said that departmental Promotion Committees (DPC) meetings should be held regularly so that employees get timely promotions.

The Minister also emphasised on taking various welfare measures for Central Armed Police Forces personnel like creating healthcare facilities and improving the housing satisfaction ratio amongst others.

The Home Minister also emphasised on the importance of training and said that regular training should be conducted by all wings of the MHA.

Shah suggested that MHA officials should make field visits to monitor development schemes, and directed to fast-track construction of fencing and roads in border areas.

The Home Minister emphasised the importance of sensitivity and the need to develop a personal touch among all senior officials.

He offered valuable insights on the way forward for the Ministry. The MInister exuded confidence that the discussions held at the 'Chintan Shivir' will help in better planning and coordination in these areas.

Shah asked all senior officers that they should collectively work with full dedication.

Lauding the efforts of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah also stressed the need to make constant endeavours to "achieve the goal of making a safe and secure India."

The discussions were held in two sessions.

The 'Chintan Shivir' commenced with an in-depth review of the status of compliance of the instructions given by the Home Minister during an earlier discussion held with the officers of the Ministry.

Home Minister also reviewed the functioning of the MHA dashboard, Government Land Information System (GLIS), Budget Utilization, E-Office and Special Recruitment Drive etc.

The Minister also reviewed the work of various divisions on their priorities and deliverables in the coming years, position on AatmaNirbhar Bharat, various Budget announcements and important pending issues. (ANI)

