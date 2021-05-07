Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 7 (ANI): Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) on Friday caught a pigeon with a chip fitted on its leg.

According to GSPCA founder Raj Bhavsar, the pigeon was caught from the industrial area of Gujarat's Vadodara.

"The pigeon was found in a pot full of water in a private company. The staff called up forest officials who later contacted the police department after they noticed a ring and a small device on the pigeon's leg," said Bhavsar.

He also informed that the pigeon was caught with a ring-like small device on its leg which has been sent to Gandhinagar for Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) tests.

"We have noticed a ring, a small device on the pigeon's leg. The device may have been strung for some research purposes. We have sent the device sent to Gandhinagar for FSL tests," said Bhavsar.

"Police are investigating the incident, however, the pigeon is in the custody of the Forest Department," he added. (ANI)

