Patna (Bihar) [India], October 9 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has convened an emergency party meeting at its Patna office on Thursday to discuss the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and organisational matters.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Patna on Wednesday evening, LJP(RV) President and Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that discussions in the meeting would focus on election strategies, seat distribution, and candidate selection.

"A meeting has been called by the party's in-charge, who has also been given the responsibility of the election in-charge... In the coming days, discussions will be held regarding election strategies, seats, and candidates. The party's state parliamentary board meeting had also taken place a few days ago. Its proposal has also been sent to the central parliamentary board. Very soon, a meeting of the central parliamentary board will also be held, so that a final decision can be taken on all matters," Paswan said.

On the issue of seat-sharing, Paswan said that talks were progressing smoothly, and details would be shared once discussions were finalised. He added that his only demand is to prioritise the interests of Bihar and its people.

"I want to clearly state one thing that the discussions are going well and I believe that the right decision will be taken at the right time... As soon as the discussion is completed, it will be shared with you... Chirag Paswan demands only one thing: to make Bihar and Biharis a priority. Chirag's demand is neither regarding any post, nor regarding any anger towards anyone, nor regarding anyone's seats..." he asserted.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is "completely united" and that details about the seat-sharing arrangement would be announced after the talks concluded.

He further said that talks are taking place in a very cordial atmosphere between all the parties of the alliance.

Speaking to reporters, Choudhary said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA is completely united and holding talks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha - all parties are continuously in talks with BJP leaders."

"Talks are taking place in a very cordial atmosphere, and soon you all will receive good news. The structure of the alliance, the number of seats, and other things will be explained to everyone... Detailed information will be provided after the talks," he added.

The NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year. An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore. (ANI)

