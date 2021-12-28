Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], December 28 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar received the family of the late Havaldar Satpal Rai, who died in the chopper crash on December 8, at Raj Bhawan in Darjeeling on Monday and handed over a cheque amounting to Rs 5.5 lakh.

Rai, who was onboard the Mi-17V5 helicopter also carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat, died in a helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor along with the CDS and 12 others.

"WB Governor and Sudesh Dhankhar received at Raj Bhawan Darjeeling family of Late Hav Satpal Rai,who lost life IAF chopper crash," the Governor tweeted.

"Rs 5.5 lacs cheques were handed over to wife and mother of Late Satpal Rai," he added.

Those who died in the crash include CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the lone survivor of the crash, later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Bengaluru where he was admitted for treatment. (ANI)

