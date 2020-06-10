India News | Chouhan Admits to BJP's Conspiracy to Topple Nath Govt: Cong

Indore, Jun 10 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday released a video clip of a speech of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to allege that its government in the state was toppled on the instructions of central BJP leaders.

The ruling BJP denied the allegation, saying it only showed the Congress's frustration.

The authenticity of the video, purportedly of Chouhan's speech in Indore two days ago, could not be ascertained.

In the clip released by the Congress, Chouhan is heard referring to the fall of the Kamal Nath government after 22 Congress MLAs including minister Tulsiram Silawat who belonged to Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp switched sides.

"We will not let the vehicle (of the state) stop. But there was the question that the central leadership decided that this government should fall," he purportedly said.

"Tell me, could the government fall without Scindia and Silawat?....There was no other way," the BJP leader is heard saying.

Former minister Jitu Patwari, head of the Congress's media department, claimed that Chouhan indicated in the speech that the Narendra Modi government and BJP's central leadership had decided to bring down the Kamal Nath government.

"After this confession by Chouhan, Congress' allegation that the Centre deliberately delayed imposition of lockdown so as to bring down the Kamal Nath government, which caused the spread of the coronavirus across the country, has been proved," he said.

The Congress was also considering filing a petition over the issue in the Supreme Court, he said.

"Toppling an elected government through a conspiracy is not only the violation of constitutional provisions, but also a sin against the electorate," he said.

State Congress Committee media coordinator Narendra Saluja claimed that Chouhan, during a visit to Indore on June 8, addressed BJP leaders at Residency Kothi about coming by-election to Sanver assembly seat in the district.

The video clip was from this speech, he said.

State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal dismissed the allegation.

"This truth was known from the beginning that the collapse of the Kamal Nath government was caused by Congress MLAs' displeasure.

"When the Kamal Nath government collapsed, the BJP formed new government in the interest of people under the guidance of its central leadership. Chouhan has always been talking about this. But the Congress is badly frustrated after losing power and kicking up useless controversies," he said.

Nath had to resign in March after 22 Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia quit.

