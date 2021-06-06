Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) Town planning authority CIDCO on Sunday asked land owners who come within the Navi Mumbai Airport Influenced Notified Area, also known as NAINA, to submit consent letters as soon as possible to fast-track development plans in the area.

Such consent letters must be submitted within 10 days of the City and Industrial Development Corporation publishing notices in newspapers, it said.

It will benefit land owners as they will be able to undertake development works on the land allotted to them and gain positive demand at the earliest, said CIDCO managing director Sanjay Mukherjee.

CIDCO is the planning and development authority for an area running into several square kilometres around the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport.

