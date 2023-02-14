New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Five men including a CISF constable were arrested for allegedly robbing a businessman's employee of Rs 32 lakh in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Anuj Hira (26), Sagar (32), Tushar (31), Sunil Kumar Sarkar (31) and Manjeet (23), they said.

Anuj, a CISF constable posted in security wing of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), had arranged four police uniforms, police said, adding that two of the accused posed as Delhi Police personnel for robbery.

Out of the robbed amount, Rs 4.84 lakh, four police uniforms and car used in the offence were recovered among other items, police said, adding efforts are being made to nab co-accused Manish along with the remaining robbed amount.

According to police, the incident took place on February 6 when the employee of a private company engaged in the business of repairing and exchanging old currency notes, collected five parcels of new Rs 20 denomination banknotes amounting Rs 32 lakh.

The money came from Bhubaneswar, Odisha via Indore in Madhya Pradesh from a transport agency in Gokhle market behind Tis Hazari courts here.

While he was en route to Kacha Bagh, Chandni Chowk, he was stopped by two men in Delhi Police uniform who took him inside a car and interrogated him about the source and ownership of money.

He was taken to Gopalpur near Burari, where he was dropped and the accused duo fled away with the money, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the probe found that Rs 20 notes are used to make cash garlands in marriages and for other purposes and on February 9, a piece of information was received regarding sale of such notes in a market of Shahdara.

"A team was sent to Shahdara market and one of the suspects identified as Sagar was apprehended from near Shahdara Metro Station," he said.

Interrogation revealed that Sagar got information from Manjeet, who is an employee of the transport company, regarding parcel of large amount of money coming to Gokhle market. So, Sagar conspired with Anuj, Tushar and Sunil for committing robbery by impersonating as police officers in the name of verification of source of money, he added.

Informer Manjeet assured the accused that the money was being routed through hawala channel and that there will be no complaint as it was from an unaccounted source. So, Sagar arranged a car from his friend and changed its number and pasted a police sticker, the DCP said.

Sagar further informed that Rs 26 lakh is with his brother Manish. Subsequently, after verification of information, one of the police teams apprehended on-duty CISF Constable Anuj from a metro station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh while co-accused Tushar was also arrested from his residence in Ghonda, Delhi, police said.

Sunil was arrested from Meerut while he was driving the car which was used in the offence, they added.

