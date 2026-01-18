New Delhi, January 18: US President Donald Trump has invited India to join a newly formed "Board of Peace" intended to oversee the governance and reconstruction of Gaza, according to reports and White House sources. The initiative is part of a broader 20-point peace plan aimed at stabilizing the region following the cessation of major hostilities.

Structure of the Board

The proposed oversight mechanism consists of three distinct layers. President Trump will serve as the chairman of the primary Board of Peace. Beneath this sits a seven-member "Executive Board" comprised of high-profile figures, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and World Bank President Ajay Banga. Donald Trump Asks Countries To Pay at Least USD 1 Billion for Permanent Seat on Gaza ‘Board of Peace’, Says Report.

The final tier is the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), a body of Palestinian technocrats tasked with the day-to-day management of the territory. This committee will be led by Dr. Ali Shaath, a former Palestinian Authority official. Hamas Releases ‘Farewell’ Image of 47 Israeli Hostages, Slams Benjamin Netanyahu’s Gaza Invasion.

India’s Role and Strategic Importance

India’s invitation is seen by many analysts as a strategic move to involve a major power that maintains strong diplomatic ties with both Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Sources indicate that New Delhi is viewed as a "neutral arbiter" capable of facilitating reconstruction efforts without the historical baggage of other regional players.

While the Indian government has not yet formally accepted the invitation, New Delhi has previously welcomed the U.S.-backed peace framework. India was also among the first nations to send humanitarian aid to Gaza following the start of the conflict.

Funding and Membership Controversies

The rollout of the Board has not been without friction. Reports have emerged suggesting a "tiered" membership structure for the international community. According to a draft charter, while many nations are invited to participate, those seeking a permanent seat on the board may be asked to contribute up to $1 billion in cash toward reconstruction funds.

Nations that do not provide this level of funding would reportedly be subject to three-year term limits and would not have the same permanent status as the founding contributors.

Context of the Peace Plan

The "Board of Peace" marks the beginning of Phase Two of the Trump administration’s Gaza strategy. Phase One, which began in late 2025, focused on a fragile ceasefire and the return of hostages.

Phase Two aims to transition from military operations to "technocratic governance" and large-scale infrastructure projects. However, challenges remain as the plan calls for the full demilitarization of Gaza—a point that Hamas has yet to publicly accept—and the deployment of an International Stabilization Force led by US Major General Jasper Jeffers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 09:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).