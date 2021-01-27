Nagpur, Jan 27 (PTI) A 59-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan, who was on way to take part in a Republic Day parade in Nagpur, died in a road accident, police said on Wednesday.

The mishap took place in Sonegaon area of the city, they said.

"The deceased, identified as G D Raghuvanshi, was a resident of Airport Colony. He was hawaldar and yoga instructor in the CISF. He left the house early in the morning to participate in the parade," a police officer said.

"After travelling some distance, his motorcycle hit a milk-seller's two-wheeler. He suffered grievous injuries in the mishap and was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries around 3 pm," he said.

On Wednesday, Raghuvanshi's body was taken to his village Mangrul Pir in a chariot decorated with flowers for funeral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)