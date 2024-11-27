New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday launched an 'e-service book' portal that will expedite various job-related processes for its retiring personnel.

"The new digital framework will eliminate the need for physical transfer of the service book. One of the key features of the e-service book is its real-time tracking capability," a spokesperson of the force said.

He said CISF personnel retiring from service can monitor the status of pension files in real-time, ensuring transparency and accountability.

The portal will "speed up" the pension processing system for the retiring personnel and ensure that they get all benefits on their date of retirement itself, the spokesperson said.

Around 2,400 personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) who retire every year on average are expected to benefit from the new portal, according to officials.

Under the current system, service books are physically transferred between multiple CISF offices, often leading to "delays and errors".

This is particularly "problematic" for units located in remote areas as the process becomes more time-consuming and prone to mistakes, officials said.

The online portal was conceived to end these hassles, the spokesperson said.

The about 1.80-lakh-strong CISF is a central armed police force under the Union Home Ministry and guards 68 civil airports of the country apart from vital installations in the aerospace and nuclear power domain.

