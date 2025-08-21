New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): As part of efforts to develop a hybrid port security framework, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has introduced its maiden specialised training programme for private security staff stationed at ports.

The initiative, launched concurrently at Mumbai's Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Chennai Port Authority (ChPA), is designed to enhance India's Hybrid Port Security Model by upgrading the skills of private security personnel, standardizing security procedures, and ensuring adherence to global maritime security codes across ports, the CISF said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Also Read | Mumbai-Goa National Highway Develops Moon-Like Craters Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Draws Ire From Aaditya Thackeray, Varun Grover; NHAI Responds to Viral Video.

India has nearly 200 small and intermediate ports, though only around 65-68 are actively engaged in cargo operations. While CISF secures all 13 major ports, private security agencies play a key role in safeguarding cargo zones, warehouses, access gates, and installations at smaller ports.

Recognising the need to develop a uniform and standardised security protocol across all Ports, CISF said, the matter was deliberated with all stakeholders (Port Authorities, Customs, Shipping companies, Freight handling agents, etc) and accordingly it was decided to initiate this training curriculum as a Pilot project for the private security personnel of Ports.

Also Read | Jaipur Shocker: Woman Suffering From Scrub Typhus Dies After Driver Abandons Vehicle As Ambulance Runs Out of Oxygen in Rajasthan, Case Registered.

"The two-week "Port Facility Security Course" is designed by CISF in consultation with the Directorate General of Shipping and other stakeholders. It will equip private security staff with essential knowledge of port operations, threat identification and emergency response," said the Central Armed Police Force.

"The course also covers legal frameworks, use of technical security gadgets, and international standards under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code."

The CISF further said that the "training modules have been developed for structured training, ensuring uniformity in implementation of security rules and procedures".

"Delivered by instructors from CISF, Customs, Marine Department, and Port Health Organisation, the program combines classroom learning with hands-on drills, preparing participants to respond effectively to security incidents".

During the pilot phase, the force said, 40 private security personnel from three major ports- JNPA Sheva, DPA Kandla and MPA Mumbai - have enrolled in the program at JNPA Training Facility, Mumbai and 26 private security personnel from four major ports--New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) Ennore, Chennai Port Authority (ChPA), and V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) Tuticorin--have enrolled in the program at ChPA Training Centre, Chennai.

CISF plans to extend the course to other ports across both coasts in the coming months.

During the inaugural session at ChPA, Chennai, Sunil Paliwal, IAS, Chairperson, Chennai Port Authority, emphasised, "The introduction of this course marks a critical advancement in port security management."

Supporting the initiative, SR Saravanan, IPS, Inspector General, CISF (South Sector), noted, "By providing focused training tailored to the complex environment of ports, we are empowering security personnel to perform their duties with confidence and professionalism, ultimately safeguarding critical infrastructure and trade."

This training initiative comes at a time of heightened maritime security concerns in the prevailing geopolitical situation.

Earlier this year, ports across the country were temporarily elevated to MARSEC Level 2--requiring stricter vigilance, enhanced inspections, and reinforced coordination with security agencies.

Against this backdrop, the Port Facility Security Course represents a strategic step to build resilience against evolving threats, while bolstering India's role in safeguarding maritime trade in the Indian Ocean region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)