New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday said it is setting up a special desk for resolving the grievances of its more than 12,000 women personnel posted across various ranks.

The desk will be based at the CISF headquarters in Delhi and it will "specifically" address their issues and grievances and "ensure a more prioritised and human-centric approach to their concerns", a force spokesperson said.

The about 1.80-lakh strong force has 12,510 women personnel, about 8 per cent of its total strength making it the largest representation of females amongst all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that function under the Union home ministry.

The spokesperson also said it was the first time that four of the inspector general (IG) rank officers, out of the total 16, are being held by women cadre officers.

As per rules, eight IG posts each are reserved for CISF officers and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who join the force on deputation.

"This is pivotal shift towards gender equality in leadership," the spokesperson said.

As part of its initiative towards "gender balance", the force is also conducting a sports recruitment drive this year where 229 women and 204 men will be recruited.

After the completion of this process, the total number of CISF sports teams will rise from 26 to 60, which will be 31 men's teams and 29 women's teams, he said.

The 1969 raised force guards 69 civil airports of the country apart from vital installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain.

