Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24 (ANI): The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Thursday protested outside the Education Commissioner's office and demanded that the state government take back its earlier order to remove 28,200 cleaners working in government schools here.

Speaking to ANI, G Bhaskar, CITU committee member said, "Close to 28,200 cleaners were working for the government schools. They are among the lowest-paid workers and get Rs 2,500 per month and work daily from 8 am to 6 pm. The government had recently issued an order to remove them. We demand that the government not only take back but also regularise their jobs."

"Workers' wages must be raised in line with rising prices but their salaries were reduced from Rs 3,500 per month to Rs 2,500 per month. It would be unfair to dismiss, instead of supporting them financially in the times of COVID-19, said," said S Rama, CITU Telangana State Secretary.

Rama said that the commissioner of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development has sent a memo to the education department, based on which it directed the Panchayat staff to carry out sanitisation works in schools.

"This has led to the loss of employment of these cleaners who were working in schools for the last five years. The state government should therefore immediately reverse this decision," Rama concluded. (ANI)

