Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 5 (ANI): A civilian was killed by Maoists in the Dantewada district, as per police officials.

The villager, identified as Harma Hemla, was killed on accusations of being a police informer. The incident took place in the Kakadi village, within the PS Aranpur, according to the Dantewada Police.

The Maoists reportedly arrived at the victim's residence late Tuesday night and killed him after abducting him from his house.

In the past two days, Naxalites have also killed three other villagers in the Dantewada and Bijapur districts, officials further said.

The matter was reported to the police by the villagers. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

On February 2, as per preliminary information, one civilian was murdered by Maoists on Sunday morning in Kiyer village, Bhamragad Tehsil in South Gadchiroli.

The victim, identified as Sukhram Madavi, was strangulated, leading to his death.

According to Neelotpal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gadchiroli, "In the pamphlet found near the body, Maoists have falsely alleged that he was a police informer and has helped police to open up new camps like Pengunda in the area and was providing information to police." (ANI)

