Prayagraj, May 30 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai will inaugurate the Allahabad High Court advocates' chambers and multilevel parking building on Saturday.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, seven Supreme Court judges, Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Arun Bhansali and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend a programme for the inauguration of multilevel parking and advocates' chamber building on the Allahabad High Court campus, according to an official release.

Also Read | Maharashtra IPS Reshuffle: 13 DCP Rank Officers Transferred, Check Names of Officials and New Postings Here.

The seven Supreme Court judges who will attend the programme include Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, B V Nagratha, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Mishra and Rajesh Bindal, it stated.

The inaugural ceremony will begin at 10 am at Bar Library, 12th floor, high court advocates' chambers and multilevel parking building, Allahabad High Court.

Also Read | Tejas Fighter Jet News: 1st Centre Fuselage for LCA Tejas Mk 1A Handed Over to HAL.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)