Health and Wellness Centre for staff inaugurated in presence of CJI at Supreme Court

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): A 'Health and Wellness Centre' for the staff was inaugurated in the Additional Building Complex, Supreme Court of India on Friday.

The Wellness centre was a part of the initial plan of the Additional building but had not been executed so far. At the initiative of the Chief Justice of India, Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the Health and wellness centre was opened to promote a focus on the health of the staff in the new year.

The Centre has facilities for Yoga and Cardio along with regular gym equipment that can be used by the Staff of the Supreme Court.

As a special gesture, the CJI invited a senior staff member, due to retire this month, to cut the ribbon and open the wellness centre for the staff. The Chief Justice of India wished for the wellness of the staff and encouraged them to focus on their health and well-being. (ANI)

