Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Friday visited Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swami Temple at Srisailam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The CJI accompanied by his wife Shivamala offered prayers at the temple.

Prior to the visit to the Srisailam temple, Andhra Pradesh endowments minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, local MP Brahmananda Reddy, MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy, Kurnool district collector Veerapandian, temple Executive Officer KS Ramarao and others had welcomed the CJI and his wife at Nandi Niketan guesthouse.

Priests gave traditional ritualistic welcome to the couple, along with Vedic chanting. (ANI)

