New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Sunday expressed his dismay over the lack of quality debates in Parliament due to which the courts are unable to fathom the intent and object behind the new laws.

Speaking at an event to mark Independence Day at Supreme Court, the CJI said that earlier debates in the Parliament used to be "very wise, constructive" as compared to the "sorry state of affairs" now.

"If you see the debates which used to take place in Houses in those days, they used to be very wise, constructive and they used to debate any legislation they were making...Now, it is a sorry state of affairs. We see the legislations-lot of gaps, a lot of ambiguity in making laws," said CJI Ramana.

The CJI said that the absence of quality debate leads to a lot of litigation, and "the courts, in the absence of quality debate, are unable to fathom the intent and object behind the new law"

"There's no clarity in laws. We don't know for what purpose the laws are made. It's creating a lot of litigation, inconvenience, and loss to the government as well as inconvenience to the public,' he stated.

He added that situations like this happen when "intellectuals and professionals like lawyers aren't there in Houses."

He also urged the lawyer community to rededicate themselves to public life and bring change in parliamentary debates. (ANI)

