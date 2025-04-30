India News | Claims of Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar's Removal False, Clarifies PIB

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a clarification refuting social media rumours that Northern Army Commander Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar has been removed from his post following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

According to PIB's Fact Check unit, several pro-Pakistan handles have been circulating fake claims suggesting that Lt Gen Kumar was dismissed in the wake of operational developments in south Kashmir.

"The claims being made in these posts are #fake," PIB stated in a post on X, adding that Lt Gen Kumar is retiring as per schedule. "Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar is attaining superannuation on April 30," it confirmed.

PIB further clarified that Lt Gen Pratik Sharma has been appointed as the next General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army's Northern Command.

Earlier, Bathinda, Punjab, SP Narinder Kumar cleared the air regarding social media videos spreading information regarding Bathinda Police arresting a spy.

Kumar clarified that the arrested person is a resident of Bihar and the information regarding the same was received from the Bathinda Cantonment.

He stated that there was no evidence found proving that the arrested person was a spy in the initial investigation, after which his mobile data was investigated. An FIR has also been registered in the matter and further investigation is going on.

"In some viral videos on social media, information is being spread that Bathinda Police has arrested a spy and I want to clarify that we have received information from Bathinda Cantonment that a person named Sunil Kumar, who is a resident of Bihar, has been handed over to the police on suspicion... Mobile data is being verified... The initial investigation did not find any evidence of him being a spy. We have registered an FIR and further investigation is on", he told ANI. (ANI)

