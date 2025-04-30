Bengaluru, April 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes for Basava Jayanti on Wednesday, honouring the contributions of Jagadguru Basaveshwara, the founding saint of the Lingayat tradition. Karnataka is celebrating Basava Jayanti with great fervour. The festival is observed by the Lingayat community to mark the birth anniversary of Basaveshwara, the 12th-century social reformer and founding saint of the Lingayat tradition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and posted, "On the auspicious occasion of Basava Jayanti, we remember the profound wisdom of Jagadguru Basaveshwara. His vision for society and his tireless efforts to uplift the marginalised continue to guide us." The festival is celebrated predominantly in the northern region of Karnataka. Basava Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on His Jayanti (Watch Video).

On the auspicious occasion of Basava Jayanthi, we remember the profound wisdom of Jagadguru Basaveshwara. His vision for society and his tireless efforts to uplift the marginalised continue to guide us. pic.twitter.com/RFYTke9NuY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2025

The Prime Minister also shared a video on his social media. "I am happy that I have had repeated opportunities to associate with Lord Basaveshwara and his ideologies. In the 12th century, he deeply reflected on the dignity of hard work and the lives of labourers," he said in the video message.

Quoting Basaveshwara, he stated, "'Kayakave Kailasa', meaning, 'through hardwork one can attain the blessings of Lord Shiva's abode, Kailash'. Lord Basaveshwara also said that living one day to achieve a specific goal is better than living a hundred years without any purpose. He showed us the path of karma -- serving and assisting other living beings." Basava Jayanti 2025 Date and Auspicious Tithi: Know History and Significance of the Day To Mark the Birth Anniversary of Basavanna, Founder of the Lingayat Faith.

"In our programmes and schemes, one can clearly see the influence of 'Kayaka' (hard work) and 'Dasoha' (service). Lord Basaveshwara gave our society immense strength. He emphasised principles of democracy, education, and equality, which are deeply rooted in the foundation of India. The inspiration of Lord Basaveshwara and the spirit of selfless service form the core of our country," the Prime Minister stated.

"The strength of a nation is determined by the strength of its foundations. I convey my best wishes to all followers of Basaveshwara within India and around the world," PM Modi said. BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra also conveyed wishes on the occasion.

"Heartfelt greetings to all the people of the state on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great humanist Jagajyoti Shri Basaveshwara. Anna Basavanna, who led a social revolution for the creation of an egalitarian society and highlighted the greatness of Vachana literature, emerged as a world teacher," he said.

"For centuries, he has remained an eternal cultural and social leader in the hearts of Kannadigas. The remembrance of Basaveshwara, who wished well for all living beings, and the greatness of his principle of 'Kayaka' (hard work) continue to serve as nectar of life, spreading light on human values across all times and all sections of society," Vijayendra added.

