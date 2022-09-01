New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) A Class-3 student of a school in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of his seniors in the toilet of the school, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on August 29 but was reported the next day, they added.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Class 3 Boy Sodomised by Class 10 Student at Government School in Madhu Vihar.

According to police, during an enquiry, it was found that the eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a 14-year-old Class-10 student in the toilet during the school hours.

A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered and the juvenile apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says 'Every Child Born in Telangana With Rs 1.25 Lakh Debt'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)