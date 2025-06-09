Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) A teenager was nabbed on the charge of "sexually assaulting" two of his classmates at Baruipur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accused, a class 7 student, had called two of his classmates to a garden in the area on Saturday and allegedly sexually assaulted both.

"The boy was arrested after families of the two girls lodged complaints against him. Both girls were sent for medical examination, and we are waiting for its reports," a senior police officer of Baruipur Police District said.

Out of the two victims, the condition of one is stated to be a "bit critical".

The accused was arrested on Sunday, the officer added.

The accused was produced before the juvenile justice board on Monday.

