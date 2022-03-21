Panaji, Mar 21 (PTI) Goa on Monday did not report a single COVID-19 case or death, leaving the tally and toll unchanged at 2,45,253 and 3,830 respectively, a state health department official said.

Also Read | Hindu Girl, Pooja Oad 18-Year-Old Shot in Pakistan After Resisting Abduction.

With 539 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests reached 19,05,595, he said.

Also Read | Crypto Mining Costs Not To Be Included As Deduction Under Income Tax Act, Says Centre.

The recovery count rose by two to touch 2,41,369, leaving Goa with 54 active cases, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,45,253, new cases 00, death toll 3830, discharged 241369, active cases 54, samples tested till date 1905595.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)