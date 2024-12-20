India News | Closely Following Situation of Indian Workers in Libya: MEA

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Indian Embassy in Tripoli is "closely following" the situation of a batch of Indian workers in Libya who had travelled to that country without proper documents, and working to facilitate their return, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 20, 2024 09:36 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Closely Following Situation of Indian Workers in Libya: MEA

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Tripoli is "closely following" the situation of a batch of Indian workers in Libya who had travelled to that country without proper documents, and working to facilitate their return, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters that the Indian Embassy is in touch with Libyan authorities to arrange for the exit permit of the workers at a cement company in Libya.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Passes Police Amendment Bill 2024, Making It Mandatory To Take Permission From State Before Arrest of Public Servant.

"These Indian workers had reached Benghazi via Dubai. They had gone there but did not have proper documents. When they landed, there were some issues regarding their work... we came to know of these difficulties... our Embassy in Tripoli is active. We reached out to our workers... through our community there," Jaiswal said during his weekly briefing.

"And, we have given them a helping hand, we have arranged for their food, for their daily living articles. Our CDA (charge d'affaires) in Tripoli has also met these workers. This happened, I think, on November 4," he said.

Also Read | Digital Arrest in Mumbai: Fake CBI Officers://www.latestly.com/videos/shah-rukh-khan-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-shahid-kapoor-and-more-celebs-grace-dhirubhai-ambani-international-schools-annual-day-function-6506450.html" title="Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and More Celebs Grace Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s Annual Day Function">Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and More Celebs Grace Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s Annual Day Function

  • Jaipur Fire: 5 Burnt Alive After Truck Carrying Chemicals Catches Fire Near Petrol Pump on Ajmer Road
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Closely Following Situation of Indian Workers in Libya: MEA

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Indian Embassy in Tripoli is "closely following" the situation of a batch of Indian workers in Libya who had travelled to that country without proper documents, and working to facilitate their return, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 20, 2024 09:36 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Closely Following Situation of Indian Workers in Libya: MEA

    New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Tripoli is "closely following" the situation of a batch of Indian workers in Libya who had travelled to that country without proper documents, and working to facilitate their return, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

    MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters that the Indian Embassy is in touch with Libyan authorities to arrange for the exit permit of the workers at a cement company in Libya.

    Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Passes Police Amendment Bill 2024, Making It Mandatory To Take Permission From State Before Arrest of Public Servant.

    "These Indian workers had reached Benghazi via Dubai. They had gone there but did not have proper documents. When they landed, there were some issues regarding their work... we came to know of these difficulties... our Embassy in Tripoli is active. We reached out to our workers... through our community there," Jaiswal said during his weekly briefing.

    "And, we have given them a helping hand, we have arranged for their food, for their daily living articles. Our CDA (charge d'affaires) in Tripoli has also met these workers. This happened, I think, on November 4," he said.

    Also Read | Digital Arrest in Mumbai: Fake CBI Officer Dupes Elderly Man of INR 20 Lakh Saying 'INR 5,000 Crore Used in Money Laundering in Bank Account'.

    Since these people had gone to Libya without proper documentation, to exit the country now, they need an exit permit according to the guidelines of Libya, the MEA spokesperson said.

    "The Embassy is in touch with Libyan authorities to arrange for their exit permit. The exit permit is taking a little time because they had gone there without proper documentation.

    "But, once this exit permit is done, all these people who are having difficulties, our embassy will facilitate their return home. As of now, our Embassy is in touch with them, their employers, and taking care of them, and we are closely following the situation and the development," he added.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Mufasa
    100K+ searches
    Marco
    50K+ searches
    SA vs PAK
    50K+ searches
    Viduthalai Part 2
    50K+ searches
    Beast Games
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel