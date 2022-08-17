Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, expressing his happiness over the appointment of BJP leader, B.S.Yediyurappa as a member of BJP Parliamentary Board said that now, the party has got the elephant strength.

Congratulating his predecessor for his appointment, Bommai said in a tweet, "I congratulate him for his responsibility. By nominating Yediyurappa as member, the party has given an important post to him."

Also Read | A Controversy Has Erupted in #TamilNadu After Reports of a Government School Headmistress … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

CM met Yediyurappa and congratulated him and later, he took Twitter to share this information. "The victory of BJP in the 2023 Assembly election is for sure. I am indebted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and BJP National President J.P Nadda ji for nominating him for the important post," he said in another tweet.

In a major organizational revamp, the party included the veteran leader from Karnataka BS Yediyurappa who had only last year resigned as Chief Minister after Basavaraj Bommai was made Chief Minister in his place.

Also Read | Haryana CM ML Khattar Says '2,400-Bed Hospital of Mata Amritanandamayi Will Be Largest in the Region'.

BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday announced that the reconstituted Parliamentary Board filled in all the vacancies that were created after the demise of senior leaders Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, and also after Venkaiah Naidu took over as the Vice President of India.

Talking to media, Bommai said, "BS Yediyurappa who has built BJP in Karnataka has been named as a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee. It has given a big boost to BJP in Karnataka. We are confident that we will come back to power in 2023."

Top leaders of the party had even then assured that Yediyurappa will play an active role in the party and his services would be used extensively for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.Yediyurappa is considered to be one of the tallest leaders of the Lingayat community, which is politically crucial in the Southern state.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been dropped from the BJP's reconstituted Parliamentary board, the party's apex decision-making body.

Nitin Gadkari's exclusion from the Parliamentary board, which takes important decisions on behalf of the national executive of the party, including on chief ministers and state chiefs, has come as a surprise as he is a former BJP chief and the party has so far not removed its ex-presidents from the decision making process.The Union Road and Transport Minister has also been dropped from the party's Central Election Committee (CEC).Former Assam Chief Minister and present Ayush minister, Sarbananda Sonowal has made it to the list of the Parliamentary Board.

The party also released a list of members of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC), which includes Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. It is another feather in the cap for Fadnavis, who was recently appointed as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and had helped return the BJP to power in the state.

As per the notice, Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal and K Laxman are the new additions.The Board will be headed by the party's national president JP Nadda, and comprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to a notification. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)