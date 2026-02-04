Taipei [Taiwan], February 4 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 13 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Wednesday.

As per the MND, of the 13, 11 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "13 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan detected two sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels. Both sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Meanwhile, South Korea and Japan have agreed to resume their bilateral naval search-and-rescue exercise for the first time in nine years as part of efforts to promote military exchange, Seoul's defence ministry said, according to the country's state media.

The meeting between the two US allies comes amid growing security threats from China and North Korea.

Ties between Tokyo and Beijing had also deteriorated since late last year following Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks in which she suggested that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could be considered a "survival-threatening situation", which would permit Japan to take military action. Beijing considers Taiwan as its own territory and maintains its right to take control of the island one day, including by force.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Taiwan is an integral and indivisible part of China, which has been separated from the mainland since 1949. Under its "one country, two systems", achieving China's complete reunification is a shared aspiration of all Chinese people, both within the country and abroad. The Communist Party of China and the Chinese government regard the fulfilment of this goal of peaceful reunification as a historic mission and have been working persistently toward it. (ANI)

