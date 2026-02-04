Mumbai, February 4: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key and individual response sheets for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1. Starting today, February 4, candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance exam can access their papers on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. This release marks the beginning of the crucial "objection window," allowing students to contest any discrepancies in the evaluated answers.

The Session 1 exams, which concluded in late January, saw hundreds of thousands of aspirants competing for seats in India's premier technical institutes, including the NITs and IIITs. Along with the answer key, the NTA has confirmed that the final results for the first session are scheduled for declaration on February 12, 2026, following the review of all submitted challenges.

How to Download JEE Mains 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can log in using their application number and date of birth to view their recorded responses. If a student finds an error in the provisional key, they can submit an objection through the official portal.

The NTA requires a non-refundable processing fee of INR 200 per question challenged. Each objection must be supported by valid documentary evidence or a detailed solution to be considered by the panel of subject experts. The window for these challenges is expected to remain open for a brief period, typically 48 to 72 hours.

JEE Mains 2026: Calculating the Score and Final Results

Students can use the provisional key to estimate their probable scores before the official percentile is released. The marking scheme for JEE Main 2026 awards +4 marks for every correct answer and deducts -1 mark for every incorrect response in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Once the objection window closes, the NTA will review all entries. If a challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly for all candidates. The final result, based on this corrected "Final Answer Key," will be used to determine the NTA percentile scores and the cutoff for the JEE Advanced.

While the Session 1 results are being processed, the registration for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 is currently ongoing. Candidates have the option to appear in both sessions, with the NTA considering the "best of two" scores for the final merit list and All India Rank (AIR).

Education experts advise students to carefully verify their response sheets against the provisional key immediately to avoid missing the deadline for challenges. Technical support desks have been set up by the NTA to assist students facing login issues or payment failures during the objection process.

