Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subash called BJP candidate Eatala Rajender's victory in the Huzurabad by-election a big blow on the face of Hyderabad Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said that the by-election is a semi-final for the next assembly election.

In conversation with ANI, Subash said, "KCR's downfall has begun and it is clear in the minds of people that Rao was duping them in the name of welfare schemes like Dalit Bandhu which are impossible to implement."

Also Read | Diwali 2021: PM 2.5 Pollutants Level in Delhi's Air To Rise Up to 38% Post Deepavali, Says SAFAR.

Mockingly, Subash advised Rao that it was time for him to pack everything and "stay back in the farmhouse permanently".

"Despite the malicious efforts to woo the voters and pumping crores of rupees till the end of the election day, the TRS party had to bite the dust and it was a big lesson taught by the people of Huzurabad to KCR," he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Man Stabbed To Death By Neighbour in Coimbatore’s Sulur After Altercation Over Stove; Accused Arrested.

"It's a high voltage drama played by KCR for which people have given a clear mandate to BJP," he added.

While congratulating Eetala Rajender for elections for the seventh consecutive time from the Huzurabad constituency, Subhash said, "RRRs (All the three BJP MLAs Raja Singh, Raghunandan Rao and Rajender) would create tremors for the ruling TRS party in the assembly."

"KCR should mend his ways and give good administration to the people of Telangana, at least for the remaining period of his tenure," he added.

Former cabinet minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender won the Huzurabad Assembly seat which went to bypolls on October 30.

BJP's Eatala Rajender defeated his nearest rival, TRS' Gellu Srinivas Yadav by a margin of 23,855 votes in the Huzurabad Assembly seat. While Rajender bagged 1,07,022 votes, Yadav got 83,167 votes. Meanwhile, Congress' Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao managed to get only 3,014 votes.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)