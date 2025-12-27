Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid floral tributes to the state's first Chief Minister, late Nityanand Swami, at the Chief Minister's residence on the occasion of his birth anniversary, remembering his pivotal role in shaping the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami said that under the leadership of Nityanand Swami, the administrative foundations of Uttarakhand were firmly strengthened at a crucial time. He described Swami Ji's life as an inspiring example of dedication to society and the nation, rooted in moral values and a deep commitment to public welfare. The Chief Minister noted that Swami's contribution continues to guide the state's governance and development path.

The Uttarakhand CM also paid tribute to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the occasion of his Prakash Purab, describing the tenth Sikh Guru as a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering devotion.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said that Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the founder of the Khalsa Panth, continues to inspire generations through his life and teachings. He added that the Guru's life stands as a beacon of courage, truth, and dedication for humanity, teaching that the true meaning of religion lies in fearlessly standing against injustice.

Earlier on Friday, the CM participated in programmes organised on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Dehradun and also visited a gurdwara in Mallital, Nainital. On these occasions, Dhami paid obeisance, participated in the langar, and joined the congregation in offering Ardas, praying for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of the state.

Later in the evening, Dhami, along with his family, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd.) at Raj Bhawan. The significance of Veer Bal Diwas and the unparalleled bravery and supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Sahibzadas were discussed during the meeting. The Governor also presented the Chief Minister with books related to Sikh history and traditions. (ANI)

