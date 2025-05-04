Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended a warm welcome to devotees as the portals of the revered Badrinath temple reopened for pilgrims on Sunday.

Calling it an "auspicious day," Dhami prayed for the safe and smooth completion of every pilgrim's journey to the sacred shrine. He was also seen taking stock of arrangements, meeting devotees, and clicking selfies with them.

Also Read | Building Collapse in Jharkhand: Part of Dilapidated Building Collapses at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur, 2 People Dead (Watch Videos).

While speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said, "Today is a very auspicious day, the doors of Lord Badri Vishal are opening. I welcome all the pilgrims on their arrival in the holy land of Uttarakhand and pray to God that the journey of all the pilgrims is completed smoothly."

CM Dhami further informed that work on the master plan for Badrinath is progressing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "All arrangements have been made. Work is going on on the master plan of Lord Badri Vishal under the leadership of PM Modi," said CM Dhami.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Stops Her Convoy After Noticing Car Accident, Helps Victim in Kozhikode (Watch Video).

"All the stakeholders, priests and locals have organised the place very well. I welcome all the devotees and pray that their journey is safe... Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, 'Char Dham' all-weather roads have been constructed, Badrinath master plan is being worked on, reconstruction of Kedarnath is in process, and ropeways for Kedarnath and Hemkunt have been approved," CM Dhami later told ANI.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to restore Joshimath in response to the catastrophic land subsidence that displaced over 1,000 residents in early 2023, CM Dhami informed, "Yesterday, we requested the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for the construction and reconstruction of Joshimath, security works; we should be given funds for various development works. An amount of Rs 1700 crore has been approved, out of which the first installment of Rs 292 crore has been released yesterday. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister."

"In February 2023, numerous places, around 20% of Joshimath, were affected by disaster, and huge cracks appeared. Many agencies of the Indian government and state government worked... A survey report was submitted, after which we requested the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister for disaster relief funds, and Rs 1700 crore, which will be used for sewerage, reconstruction, and stopping waterlogging, has been approved as well," he said, further detailing the restoration plan. The portals of Badrinath Dham were opened amid the melodious tunes of the Army band and the devotees' chants of "Jai Badri Vishal". On the occasion, flower petals were showered on the devotees, while a band of the Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles played devotional tunes here.

On the occasion, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj said, "Today the whole country is happy. Devotees should come in large numbers to offer prayers at the Dham. Devotees experience spiritual bliss here."

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30, with the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham opening on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals. On May 2, the doors of Kedarnath were opened. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)