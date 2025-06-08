Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inaugurated the new administrative office of Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) in Pune.

After inaugurating the newly constructed office, CM Fadnavis said, "The Maha Urja building is a prime example of a green architecture. It focuses on energy conservation, and is designed to generate as much energy as it consumes, essentially making it a net-zero energy building."

He highlighted that the government had been pushing for large-scale adoption of solar energy across the state.

"We are working to shift 16,000 megawatts of feeder load to solar energy. This model is Asia's largest project of its kind, which we aim to complete by 2026," he added.

Fadnavis also laid out another ambitious target for the state's energy transition. He stated, "Another major target is to ensure that by December 2025, all major government buildings are powered by solar energy."

On Friday, Devendra Fadnavis announced the completion of the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg and stated that it was a historic and emotional moment.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that the project was not just a road but a strong step towards a brighter future.

"A truly historic and emotional moment - the dream of a 'Samruddha' Maharashtra has come true!. Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg' is now complete --it's not just a road, but a strong step towards a brighter future. This was only possible because of the love and support of the people of Maharashtra!" the post read.

On June 5, the CM had stated that the project would play an essential role in the development of the state and the highway would be a corridor of prosperity of the state.This highway will be connected to Vadhan Port shortly.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that land has been acquired for the Samruddhi Highway in record time. Due to this route, 24 districts of the state, including Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra, have been connected to JNPT port; now, this highway will be connected to Vadhan port. Rs 55 thousand 335 crore has been spent on this 701 km long highway.

According to an official release, the 76-kilometre route of the Samruddhi Highway passes through Nashik and Thane districts. The Sahyadri mountain range in this area has made it a very difficult route for the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to overcome this engineering challenge. The tunnel near Igatpuri is eight kilometres long, the longest in the state, and the widest in the country. (ANI)

