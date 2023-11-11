Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): After a police sub-inspector was suspended and arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Dausa district, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Ashok Gehlot's government in Rajasthan has totally failed to protect women in the state.

The sub-inspector, who was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Dausa district of Rajasthan, has been suspended, police informed on Saturday.

Dausa SP Vandita Rana confirmed the suspension of the accused sub-inspector.

"In Rajasthan, everyday atrocities are happening against minor girls and such cases keep coming. Ashok Gehlot's government has failed totally and they can't protect our daughters, daughter-in-laws and mothers. We hope the election happens as soon as possible and the BJP government is formed (in Rajasthan) soon," Himanta Biswa said.

Additional SP Surya is leading the investigation into the case.

A case was registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), IPC Section 376 and the POCSO Act, police said.

"Further action will be taken once a misconduct report of the accused sub-inspector is sent to IG police," the SP said.

Earlier, on Saturday, the ASP Dausa Bajrang Singh informed about the incident, adding that the accused sub-inspector was identified as Bhupendra.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the arrest of a police officer for the alleged rape of a minor in Dausa, the chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo on Saturday said a notice was being issued to the Rajasthan government in the matter.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala on Saturday said the only guarantee of the ruling party is the continued crimes against women in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in the national capital, the BJP spokesman said, "A shocking incident of a four-year-old girl raped by an officer of Rajasthan Police has come to light today. Instead of promptly acting against the accused officer, the state police and administration tried to cast an institutional safety net around him. The accused wasn't suspended and neither was any action taken against two other police officers, who are alleged to have destroyed evidence in the matter. Did the Rajasthan police and administration act immediately against the officer after the incident came to light?" (ANI)

