Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Muslims account for 35 per cent of the total population of the state and they can no longer be called a minority community now. Replying to a debate on Assam Governor's speech in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Sarma said that Muslim population in the state which comprises 35 per cent of the state's total population, have become the largest community in the state and it is their responsibility to ensure communal harmony in Assam. "Today maximum people from Muslim community are MLAs and leaders in opposition. And, power comes with responsibility and it is our duty to ensure that rights of tribal people, the culture of Assam should be protected and their lands are not encroached upon. This is our motherland," said the chief minister.

He further stated, "Muslim population consists 35 per cent of the total population of the state. There is no need to encroach the lands of tribal people residing in the sixth schedule areas. If Das, Kalita Barman, Gogoi, Chutia have not settled on their lands, Islam and Rahman must also refrain from settling in those lands." "We are minority. But, Muslim population in Assam is over one crore, you are the largest community. Being the largest community in the state today, it is your responsibility to maintain communal harmony. Responsibility has shifted towards you," Sarma added.

"You leave Miya culture, you have to start talking about Satriya culture, Sukaphaa, Lachit Borphukan. There are many problems in the state, maternal mortality, no land etc, why are they not doing their duty, why are they trying to create problems in the state, why they have needed Madrassa education. If positive things will come from the Muslim community which has now become majority, then problems will be resolved," the BJP leader said. Reacting to Sarma's remarks, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said that, by making such statements the Assam Chief Minister is attempting to polarise among the people of Assam. "According to Assam Chief Minister, the Muslims has become a threat to the other non-Muslim people of Assam, but it is his hidden agenda of politics. The growth of population in Muslims is declining day by day. If the government has a clear intention to control the population among Muslims and other communities, their only duty is to impart quality education in these areas. So we request the Chief Minister to not politicize the matter, he should work with full-heartedly to impart education in all the Muslim community in Char-Chapori and backwards areas, so they may be aware themselves," Aminul Islam said. (ANI)

