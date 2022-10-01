Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated an Art and Craft Culture Centre 'Dev Lok' at Baragran Bihal near Manali in Kullu district on Saturday.

"Manali being a world-famous tourist destination, the Art and Craft Culture Centre 'Dev Lok' would provide a unique place for the solace seekers and tourists," the CM said. He added that this mega project would showcase the rich cultural repository of the State.

"The local artists and artisans would also get an opportunity to promote, exhibit and market their products through this unique centre", he added.

The Art and Craft Culture Centre namely 'Dev Lok' is an ADB project built for approx Rs 46 crore and is spread over 22 acres of land in Manali of Kullu district.

Earlier, CM laid the foundation stone of developmental projects worth Rs. 71.38 crore at Gandhi Chowk in Mandi town Friday. Apart from this Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Rs. 28.94 crore Water Supply Scheme for newly added areas of Municipal Corporation Mandi, Rs. 3 crore Municipal Corporation Parking and Red Cross shopping Complex Mandi, Rs. 92 lakh Parking in Zonal Hospital in Mandi on Friday.

Education Minister Govind Thakur and MLA from the Manali constituency- also present at Saturday's event- said that the 'Dev Lok' would prove an added attraction for the tourists visiting the area. He said that the tourists would also get an opportunity to peep into the rich and diverse culture and history of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

