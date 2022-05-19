New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O' Farrell, and Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Peggy Frantzen visited the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday to call upon Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said a press release.

Both the diplomats held individual meetings with the CM. They expressed their special appreciation for Delhi's education and healthcare works. They said that the Delhi Government holds the potential and expertise to transform Delhi into a world leader with its policies and offered their support towards achieving the same. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present during these meetings, added the press release.

The Australian High Commissioner and the Delhi CM discussed opportunities and areas of collaboration at length during their meeting and divulged the possibility of an exchange of ideas between Delhi and Australian cities. CM Kejriwal said, ''The Delhi Government and Australia have already collaborated in several key areas. Most remarkably, our cooperation in the fields of water and education has proved to be very beneficial. The Delhi Government would love to see the collaboration in these areas get further strengthened.''

He also said, ''At the same time, we'd like to also explore new areas of knowledge exchange between the two governments. Vocational programs are one such field in which the Delhi Government is keen to collaborate with Australia in. We can take up exchange visits to learn better from each other's work. We can also ink a twin-city agreement with an Australian city to formalize our exchange of knowledge. We already have several twin-city agreements with capital cities across the globe and can adopt something similar with Australia too. If possible, the Delhi Government would also be keen to collaborate in the field of pollution control with Australia too.''

While, Barry O' Farrell said, ''Such partnerships in the field of knowledge exchange can lead towards great results for both the governments. The Australian Government is actively collaborating with Indian cities. We would love to explore ways to strengthen our relationship with Delhi as much as possible.''

The Luxembourg Ambassador and the Delhi CM discussed at length about each other's urban reforms and developmental work. Both the leaders exchanged their views of urban health infrastructure as well. CM Kejriwal said, ''We could explore areas of our common interest and collaborate with each other. Delhi and Luxembourg can further strengthen their ties by visiting each other's facilities and exchanging knowledge on the same.''

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pointed out that Luxembourg and Delhi could further tie up in the field of tourism and art & culture. He said, ''Ever since the pandemic hit, the tourism industry across the globe has had to bear the brunt of it. Delhi and Luxembourg can work towards bolstering tourism by exploring avenues of cooperation and collaboration. We can also collaborate in the fields of education and health and share our expertise with each other for the betterment of the society.'' (ANI)

