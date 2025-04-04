Bhubaneswar, Apr 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved two major railway infrastructure projects in the state.

A statement issued by the CMO said, "Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Odisha will definitely develop into a growth engine of the country".

Taking to X, Majhi said, "Grateful to Hon'ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji & Railway Minister Sri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for approving two key railway projects in #Odisha which include 3rd & 4th line between Sambalpur (Sason)–Jharsuguda at Rs 1,187 Cr and 3rd & 4th line between Jarapada–Sambalpur at Rs 3,917 Cr. These transformative projects will boost connectivity, create economic opportunities & accelerate our journey towards #ViksitOdisha".

These multi-track projects will bring about massive mobility in the rail transport sector in Sambalpur, Angul and Jharsuguda districts, the CMO said, adding that these projects will ease railway operations and reduce congestion.

These projects will be implemented for multi-modal connectivity as per the Prime Minister's PM Gitishakti National Master Plan, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet approved the third and fourth lines between Jarapada (Talcher–Angul area) and Sambalpur at a cost of Rs 3,917 crore.

This 277 km project will increase economic activities in Talcher Sambalpur area. It will further enable running of more passenger and express trains in the region and increase the GDP of Odisha, an official said.

Similarly, Jharsuguda–Sason 3rd and 4th Line also got Cabinet nod to be developed at a cost of Rs 1,187 crore. This freight corridor will enable movement of passengers and cargo in an integrated way. Faster movement of trains on Howrah-Mumbai route will help improve economic activities in Odisha and bring logistics efficiency, the railways said.

