Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 1 (ANI): After Tripura received heavy rainfall across multiple districts, Chief Minister Manik Saha visited affected areas in the Northeastern region.

"There is heavy rainfall in the entire Northeastern region... I am visiting the affected areas. The secretary of the Disaster Management is also with me... Other officials are also there with me. We are making sure that food supplies are adequate... Shelters have been formed in schools... Even after heavy rains, the water receded within 2-3 hours. This means that the drainage system is fine...," CM Saha told ANI.

Tripura witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple districts on Sunday and is expected to receive extremely heavy downpour in isolated areas till June 4, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department issued a red alert for West Tripura and Khowai, with forecasts of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD stated, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Tripura till 4th June 2025."

The state recorded significant rainfall today. Budhjongnagar (19.9 cm), Kailashahar (19.2 cm), AD Nagar (18.6 cm), Jirania (17.6 cm), Kadamtila (15.8 cm), Khowai (14.5 cm) and DM Office (14 cm) were among the highest.In the North District, Nutanbazar received the highest rainfall at 29.6 cm.

The IMD warned of possible traffic disruptions, flash floods, landslides, crop damage, and power outages."Visibility may become poor due to an intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion," IMD said in the statement.

It also added, "Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to heavy to very heavy rain. Partial damages to kutcha houses and huts due to uprooting of trees.

"Farmers were advised to postpone sowing of crops such as rice, maise, and jute, and avoid working in fields during thunderstorms."Postpone sowing of rice, jute, maise and vegetables; if already sown, avoid water stagnation in the field and cover the seeded area with natural mulching materials like straw, farm residues etc," the advisory added.

Residents were urged to take shelter indoors, stay away from water bodies and electrical appliances, and avoid leaning against concrete walls during lightning activity.

Around 1,300 families have taken shelter in government-run relief camps across West Tripura district following incessant rainfall over the past two days. (ANI)

