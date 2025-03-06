Mohali, Mar 6 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday asked people to become active partners in the campaign against drugs so that this scourge can be completely wiped out from the state.

Addressing a gathering after launching the City Surveillance and Management System here, the chief minister said the state government has launched a major crackdown against drugs.

This meticulously planned campaign has been launched to snap the supply line of drugs, put drug peddlers behind bars and ensure the rehabilitation of drug addicts, he said.

Mann said the war against drugs cannot be won without people's active support. He urged people to share information about drug smugglers, adding that exemplary action will be ensured against them.

Drug smugglers' properties acquired through smuggling are being razed or confiscated as part of the drive launched by the state government, he said.

Listing out initiatives of his government, Mann claimed more than 51,000 youths have got government jobs while 90 per cent households are getting zero bill and more than 2.50 crore people have got free treatment in 'Aam Aadmi Clinics'.

Apart from fulfilling all the "guarantees" promised to people, the state government has done several work which were never promised to them, he said.

The CM said the state government set up a dedicated 'Sadak Surakhya Force' to ensure enhanced security and to save precious lives on state and national highways. Since its launch in February last year, the state has witnessed a 48.10 per cent reduction in casualties due to accidents, he claimed.

Several other states and even the Centre hailed this initiative of the state government, said Mann.

At a separate event, Mann said the state government is successfully fulfilling its guarantee of providing quality healthcare services to people, ensuring that no one in Punjab is deprived of medical treatment.

He laid the foundation stone of a medical sciences and research institute here.

