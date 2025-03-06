SEBI Violations Settlement: 5 Officials of Add-Shop E-Retail Limited and White Organic Agro Limited Pay INR 95.55 Lakh To Settle Regulatory Violations Case

Five officials from Add-Shop E-Retail Limited and White Organic Agro Limited settled a SEBI regulatory violations case by paying a total of INR 95.55 lakh.

Business IANS| Mar 06, 2025 06:54 PM IST
A+
A-
SEBI Violations Settlement: 5 Officials of Add-Shop E-Retail Limited and White Organic Agro Limited Pay INR 95.55 Lakh To Settle Regulatory Violations Case
SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) Logo (Photo Credits: Official Website)

Mumbai, March 6 : Five current and former officials of Add-Shop E-Retail Limited (ASERL) and White Organic Agro Limited (WOAL) on Thursday settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regarding alleged violations of regulatory norms. They collectively paid Rs 95.55 lakhess">Business

SEBI Violations Settlement: 5 Officials of Add-Shop E-Retail Limited and White Organic Agro Limited Pay INR 95.55 Lakh To Settle Regulatory Violations Case

Five officials from Add-Shop E-Retail Limited and White Organic Agro Limited settled a SEBI regulatory violations case by paying a total of INR 95.55 lakh.

Business IANS| Mar 06, 2025 06:54 PM IST
A+
A-
SEBI Violations Settlement: 5 Officials of Add-Shop E-Retail Limited and White Organic Agro Limited Pay INR 95.55 Lakh To Settle Regulatory Violations Case
SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) Logo (Photo Credits: Official Website)

Mumbai, March 6 : Five current and former officials of Add-Shop E-Retail Limited (ASERL) and White Organic Agro Limited (WOAL) on Thursday settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regarding alleged violations of regulatory norms. They collectively paid Rs 95.55 lakh as a settlement amount. ASERL is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of Ayurveda products, while WOAL operates in the organic food business.

The case was settled by Dadhania Vivek Gopalbhai, an audit committee member of ASERL, along with Nirajkumar K Malaviya, the company secretary and compliance officer of ASERL. Others involved in the settlement include Jigna V Thakkar, an audit committee member of WOAL, Dharmesh Bhanushali, the audit committee chairman of WOAL, and Chandresh Regulations, the former audit committee chairman of WOAL. Rajneet Singh Kohli Quits as Britannia Industries CEO: FMCG Major Announces Its CEO's Resignation, Company’s Shares Dip.

Out of the total amount, Malaviya contributed Rs 40.95 lakh, while the other four paid Rs 13.65 lakh each. The settlement was reached after the officials submitted an application to SEBI, seeking to resolve the matter without admitting or denying the allegations under the regulator’s settlement norms.

SEBI, in its order issued on March 6, acknowledged the settlement and confirmed that the proceedings against the individuals had been closed. The case originated from complaints received between December 2021 and September 2023, which alleged irregularities related to related-party transactions and false announcements about supply orders. Following the complaints, the market regulator launched an investigation covering the period from April 2020 to March 2023. Crisil Report on Indian Economy: India To Grow 6.5% in Fiscal 2026 Despite Donald Trump Tariff Threat.

The probe aimed to determine potential violations of the SEBI Act, Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations, and Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations. The investigation revealed that ASERL and WOAL allegedly misrepresented their financial statements for the financial years 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23. It was also found that ASERL had falsified records related to the attendance of independent directors in audit committee and board meetings during the same period.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Add-Shop E-Retail Limited (ASERL) PFUTP Sebi Sebi Act SEBI Regulatory Violation SEBI Violation Securities and Exchange Board of India White Organic Agro Limited (WOAL)
You might also like
SEBI To Initiate ‘Appropriate Legal Steps’ To Challenge As Mumbai Court Orders FIR Against Ex-Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch
News

SEBI To Initiate ‘Appropriate Legal Steps’ To Challenge As Mumbai Court Orders FIR Against Ex-Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch
You might also like
SEBI To Initiate ‘Appropriate Legal Steps’ To Challenge As Mumbai Court Orders FIR Against Ex-Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch
News

SEBI To Initiate ‘Appropriate Legal Steps’ To Challenge As Mumbai Court Orders FIR Against Ex-Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch
Rules Changing From March 1, 2025: Revised Nomination Process for Mutual Fund Folios, Demat Accounts To Be Effective From Next Month, Check Rule Changes
Business

Rules Changing From March 1, 2025: Revised Nomination Process for Mutual Fund Folios, Demat Accounts To Be Effective From Next Month, Check Rule Changes
Pradeep Baijnath Pandya in Legal Trouble: Sebi Slaps INR 2.83 Crore Demand Notice on Former CNBC Awaaz TV Anchor, 7 Other Entities
News

Pradeep Baijnath Pandya in Legal Trouble: Sebi Slaps INR 2.83 Crore Demand Notice on Former CNBC Awaaz TV Anchor, 7 Other Entities
SEBI Cracks Whip on Finfluencer Asmita Patel, Seizes INR 53.67 Crore From Global School of Trading
Business

SEBI Cracks Whip on Finfluencer Asmita Patel, Seizes INR 53.67 Crore From Global School of Trading
News

Pradeep Baijnath Pandya in Legal Trouble: Sebi Slaps INR 2.83 Crore Demand Notice on Former CNBC Awaaz TV Anchor, 7 Other Entities
SEBI Cracks Whip on Finfluencer Asmita Patel, Seizes INR 53.67 Crore From Global School of Trading
Business

SEBI Cracks Whip on Finfluencer Asmita Patel, Seizes INR 53.67 Crore From Global School of Trading

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliChampions Trophy 2025Narendra ModiIPL 2025Ramadan Oscars 2025Ladki Bahin YojanaShah Rukh KhanRohit SharmaHoli 2025International Women's Day 2025Australia vs IndiaTravis Head