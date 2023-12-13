Amritsar, Dec 13 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of directing senior police officers to frame his party's social media heads in fake cases.

A special investigation team of the Punjab Police, probing a drugs case, had recently summoned SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia to appear before it on December 18.

Talking to the media here, the SAD president said, "I want to tell Bhagwant Mann that neither the SAD nor its workers will be cowed down by such pressure tactics. The SAD has a long and glorious history of fighting against repression. The more we are repressed, the stronger we bounce back".

Badal said earlier, Mann had "forced" the cybercrime cell to register a "frivolous" case against SAD general secretary Parambans Singh Romana who got relief from a court.

"Now, the chief minister is trying to silence senior leader Bikram Majithia by issuing summons in a case in which the Punjab Police has failed to present a challan for in the last two years," Badal alleged.

He said such acts would not intimidate the SAD and the party would continue to "expose" the chief minister at every available opportunity.

"The Punjab CID head, on the instructions of the chief minister, has decided to silence SAD social media voices that are exposing him every day," Badal said.

The district police chiefs have been directed to implicate SAD social media heads in false cases.

"This is condemnable. The more cases are registered against us, the more we will share matters exposing you," Badal said.

"I will share the same matter on my own personal account. Register a case against me if you want," he added.

