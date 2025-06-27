Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the MP-RISE 2025 (Regional Industry, Skill and Employment) conclave in Ratlam district on Friday.

The event aims to reshape the path of industrial, economic, and social progress in the state. It will also bring together investment, employment generation, skill development, and beneficiary-oriented welfare programs into a comprehensive model.

On the occasion, CM Yadav will also virtually perform the bhoomi-pujan (foundation stone laying) and inaugurate employment-oriented industrial units in Rewa, Sagar, Alirajpur, and Pithampur.

With the theme "Successful Entrepreneurs, Prosperous Industries, Inclusive Growth," the event is being organised by the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, with active participation from the Department of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development, and Employment.

More than 2,500 participants, including MSME entrepreneurs, investors, trained youth, bankers, and government officials, are expected to attend.

The Chief Minister will distribute job offer letters to youth and hand over letters of intent and land allotment documents to industrialists for new investment projects. He will also interact with beneficiaries from selected districts and felicitate three banks for outstanding performance in self-employment credit schemes.

According to an official release, the Conclave will witness the Bhoomi-Poojan of 16 new industrial areas worth Rs 243 crore and the inauguration of 11 state industrial clusters. Over Rs 2,400 crore in aid will be disbursed to more than 2 lakh beneficiaries under various employment and entrepreneurship schemes.

Additionally, the MSME Department will sign MoUs with Walmart and ONDC to boost market access for local enterprises. Letters of intent will be issued for investment proposals worth Rs 2,850 crore, expected to generate over 5,450 new jobs.

CM Yadav will also inaugurate an exhibition showcasing inspiring success stories in self-employment and entrepreneurship. Over 100 innovation-based stalls will feature ODOP/GI-tagged products, MSME units, and start-up innovations.

Three thematic sessions will be held, focusing on investment policies, ease of doing business, technical education, and skill development.

The Chief Minister will deliver a special address and also hold one-on-one meetings with investors. MP RISE 2025, being hosted in Ratlam, represents the Madhya Pradesh government's strategic vision for inclusive, participatory, and self-reliant development. The conclave will promote regional industrial and skill-based balance, open new avenues for women entrepreneurs, and offer emerging opportunities to investors.

MP-RISE 2025 is not just a conclave, but a transformative platform for shaping the future of Madhya Pradesh's industrial and employment ecosystem. (ANI)

