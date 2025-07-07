Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in 'Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' to be organized in Ludhiana, Punjab on Monday and held discussions with industrialists and investors on the possibilities of investment in the state.

Before leaving for Punjab, CM Yadav spoke to ANI and highlighted that the state government is making continuous efforts to promote industries, particularly crop-based industries, so that crops receive fair prices, and industries for dairy products are also being established in the state.

"Ever since our government was formed, new employment opportunities, especially for the youth, have been continuously emerging in Madhya Pradesh to bring a change in the lives of farmers, labourers and poor people of the state. Efforts are underway to promote industries in our state, particularly crop-based industries, so that crops receive fair prices, and industries for dairy products are also being established. We are happy that quality cotton is produced in Madhya Pradesh. In such a situation, ready-made garment factories and threat making industries should be promoted here" CM Yadav said.

"After Surat and Bengaluru, I am heading to Ludhiana, Punjab, today. To bring large industries to Madhya Pradesh, I will spend the entire day in Ludhiana today. I am hopeful that we will attract good investment proposals. It will play a vital role in bringing a change in the lives of all sections in our state," he added.

The Chief Minister will also hold one-on-one meetings with prominent entrepreneurs and representatives of industrial groups in Ludhiana. These sessions will focus on prospective investment proposals, areas of collaboration and required government facilitation. The goal is to build long-term industrial partnerships through practical and result-oriented dialogue.

CM Yadav also will present Ludhiana's industrialists with detailed insights into Madhya Pradesh's new industrial policy, Investment promotion schemes, PM Mitra Park, Textile ODOP (One District One Product), Global Capability Centers and logistics-enabled clusters in a special interactive session. It session will provide potential investors with a comprehensive understanding of the state's evolving industrial ecosystem. (ANI)

