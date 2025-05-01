Nellorepalem (Andhra Pradesh), May 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday virtually inaugurated MSME parks in 11 assembly constituencies, built at Rs 216 crore across the state, from Nellore district.

Naidu also laid the foundation stone for another 39 MSME parks during a public meeting, as part of the plan to establish 175 MSME industrial parks across the state.

"In the coming days, we will set up MSME parks in all 175 constituencies," said Naidu, addressing a village gathering.

He added that the service sector is the highest employment-generating sector and needs a boost from industrial development.

The TDP-led government aims to establish one MSME park in every assembly constituency under the "One Family, One Entrepreneur" initiative.

Elaborating on the Narampeta MSME park in Nellore district, the CM said it spans 173 acres and its layout will be developed for Rs 37 crore.

Naidu said 338 industries will be set up in the park, attracting investments worth Rs 250 crore and potentially creating at least 2,500 jobs.

According to the Chief Minister, an MSME park like this can enable plug-and-play operations for enthusiastic entrepreneurs, unlike the expensive setup involving plant and machinery and a wait of nearly three years for those starting from scratch.

Naidu also promised to establish a marketing centre and provide all necessary facilities to build an ecosystem that allows interested entrepreneurs to set up any industry of their choice.

The TDP supremo said large-scale investments are flowing into the southern state, showing renewed faith in the NDA alliance government of TDP, BJP, and Janasena.

Speaking on the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, the CM said the government possesses 4,000 acres of land, which could be sold to offset the expenses incurred on the capital's development.

Naidu stated that he had built several major projects, including the Hyderabad airport, but asserted that he had “never done injustice to any farmer.”

He also appealed to the public not to obstruct development projects through litigation, emphasising that development is essential for the progress of the state.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also took part in the distribution of welfare pensions.

