Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 23 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday expressed grief at the passing away of the wife of Governor Ganeshi Lal.

"Deeply saddened to learn about passing away of First Lady of the State, Smt Susheela Devi. She was a very warm and pious person. Convey my deep sympathy to Hon'ble @GovernorOdisha Prof Ganeshi Lal ji and family members. May her soul rest in peace," Naveen Patnaik tweeted.

Also Read | India Reports 44,059 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 91 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 1,33,738.

This comes after Odisha Governor informed about the demise of his wife Sushila Devi on Twitter.

"With profound grief and heavy heart, we inform that the First Lady of the State Smt Sushila Devi passed away yesterday night. Let us pray for the departed holy soul. Om Shanti!" Ganeshi Lal tweeted.

Also Read | 'Karachi Will Be Part of India One Day', Says Devendra Fadnavis on Shiv Sena Leader Nitin Nandgaokar's 'Karachi Sweets' Shop Row.

Odisha Governor and first lady had tested positive for COVID-19 on November 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)