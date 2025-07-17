Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the progress of 12 key projects worth Rs 11,735 crore as part of the ongoing performance assessment of development initiatives driving the state's overall growth.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister conveyed to senior secretaries and implementation officers of the concerned departments that these development-oriented projects reflect the vision of integrated and holistic growth, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat, and will play a vital role in achieving the goal of a Viksit Gujarat.

Also Read | Delhi-Goa IndiGo Plane 6E 6271 Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport Due to Mid-Air Engine Failure, Says Source.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that these projects are completed within the stipulated timelines. He also stated the need for frequent follow-up and field visits by the concerned departments to monitor the quality of work throughout the implementation process.

CM Patel held this review meeting in Gandhinagar in the presence of Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor Dr Hasmukh Adhia, and senior secretaries of the concerned departments. He reviewed the ongoing progress of five key projects currently under implementation for the integrated and holistic development of Vadnagar, the historic city and native place of PM Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Probe Ordered Into Allegations of Saharanpur ADM Santosh Bahadur Singh Misbehaving With SP MP Iqra Hasan.

The five projects in Vadnagar include Aqua screen projection and musical fountain at Sharmistha Lake, development of a public plaza and interpretation centre near the railway station, beautification of the historic Saptarshi Aro and Dai Lake, and the establishment of a music museum dedicated to the rich musical legacy of Tana-Riri.

A comprehensive review was conducted for multiple tourism-centric projects led by the Tourism Department, with a total estimated investment of approximately Rs 4,184 crore. The projects include the holistic development of Ambaji, development of the Pavagadh Mahakali Mata Temple, creek development and mangrove plantation in coastal areas, transformation of Mokarsagar in Porbandar into a global tourism hub, the Dwarka Corridor, development of Shivrajpur and Somnath beaches, development of Kantharpur Mahakali Vad, and the tourism destination development of Dharoi Dam.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of infrastructure and social infrastructure projects worth Rs 7,551 crore currently under construction in Dholera SIR, which is emerging as a Smart Industrial City under the inspiration and guidance of PM Modi. These include major infrastructure projects such as the international airport, expressway, and Dholera-Bhimnath railway line, as well as social infrastructure projects like hospitals, schools, fire stations, and food courts.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister also reviewed upcoming works related to various social amenities in Dholera, including hotels, shopping malls, landscaping and gardens, a tent city, and residential facilities. He also assessed plans for creating a "Green Wall" by developing mangroves and a forest buffer over 516 hectares of coastal land.

Given Dholera's emergence as a hub for the semiconductor sector, with globally renowned semiconductor chip manufacturing companies establishing their units there, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of accelerating the completion of all associated infrastructure projects. He instructed officials to place special emphasis on ensuring their timely and efficient execution.

The high-level meeting also included a review of ongoing projects under Phase 2 of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail, being implemented by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited, covering the stretch from Motera to Mahatma Mandir. Moreover, the construction progress of the two corridors under the Surat Metro Rail Project was also assessed during the meeting.

Chief Minister further instructed that the High-Level Committee, constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, should convene regular meetings to ensure seamless coordination among all concerned departments, right from the inception to the completion of high-priority projects. He stressed that project progress must be consistently monitored and reviewed at the Chief Secretary level.

For projects involving central agencies and ministries, the Chief Minister advised senior secretaries of the respective state government departments to ensure continuous follow-up and effective coordination with the concerned central entities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)