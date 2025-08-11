Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, during his visit to Vadnagar on Monday, reviewed the ongoing work at the L&T Industrial - Construction Skills Training Institute, said a press statement from the CMO.

The L&T Industrial - Construction Skills Training Institute, built on 37,628 sq. m. of state-allotted land with a 4,000 sq. m. practical yard, will offer technical and vocational training in 14 trades. With a capacity for 3,040 trainees annually, it will offer civil trade courses and feature advanced systems, including digital boards and e-learning.

Apart from this, Patel also conducted an on-site inspection of the progress of key development projects being implemented by the state and central governments in Vadnagar, a city renowned for its rich historical and archaeological heritage.

To ensure the speedy completion of the multi-model transport hub being constructed opposite Vadnagar railway station, the Chief Minister gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials for proper coordination and integration of this project between the Railways and the State Government's Tourism Department.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the archaeological and historic city of Vadnagar is witnessing rapid development. To further strengthen tourism facilities for passengers and visitors, a Multi-Modal Transport Hub and Public Plaza--linking Vadnagar Railway Station with the city's major attractions--is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore.

The project will feature amenities such as parking, rest areas, and a cafeteria, along with the plantation of over 2,000 trees across the premises. CM Bhupendra Patel also reviewed the progress of this initiative during his visit.

Under the Swadesh Darshan Yojana's Heritage Circuit, key heritage sites in Vadnagar are being developed, including Sharmishtha Lake, Tana Riri Park, Lateri Stepwell, Ambaji Kotha Lake, the Railway Station, and Fort Wall.

CM Patel inspected the progress of the multi-model transport hub developed by Gujarat Tourism Corporation and gave necessary instructions to maintain quality. During the visit, Tourism Secretary Dr Rajendra Kumar provided a detailed briefing on the project's progress. (ANI)

