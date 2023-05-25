Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 25 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday declared the state as a total e-governance state.

The chief minister made the declaration at an event organised by the Kerala IT Mission held in Thiruvananthapuram district today.

Speaking on occasion, CM Vijayan said, "Becoming a total e-governance state will give a major boost in building the new face of Kerala. People are not satisfied with certain democratic systems of government because their demands are not met. But here in our state, the situation is different. We conduct audits and submit reports to the people."

CM Vijayan also emphasized that even when the Covid pandemic made the situation severe in the state, the system managed to handle it which shows the government's efficiency.

"In 2016, we made 600 promises to the people and out of that 520 projects have been fulfilled. The situation was very uncertain in 2018 with the state being affected by a flood and later its effects made it critical. Then the global pandemic Covid made the conditions here severe still the system managed to handle the situation. All this shows the efficiency of this government", the CM added.

The chief minister further pointed out the effective r-governance system in the sectors including health, revenue and the state home department. He also highlighted the works of the cyber crimes department for being quick in response to investigating cases and setting an example to the nation. (ANI)

