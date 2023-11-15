Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a public meeting organized by Pravasi Uttarakhandi Samaj in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister expressed his overwhelming sentiment about attending the gathering program organized by the Uttarakhand Cultural Society.

Also Read | Equity Investors Become Richer by Rs 3.29 Lakh Crore As Markets Rally Over 1%.

"Many works are being done in the field of social service by the Uttarakhand Cultural Society; this is a commendable effort. Whether it's efforts for the marriage of girls, honouring senior citizens, or recognising meritorious students, the Uttarakhand Cultural Society is actively engaged in all these areas," said CM Dhami in Indore.

"When people from different states of India come together, there is a sense of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' and when people from Uttarakhand meet, there is a feeling of 'Shreshtha Uttarakhand,'" he further added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Jyotiraditya Scindia a Short Man With High Arrogance, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra During Rally (Watch Video).

CM Dhami said that all migrants are brand ambassadors of Uttarakhandi Devbhoomi, playing a crucial role in propagating and preserving the culture and traditions of Devbhoomi.

Commending PM Modi's leadership, CM Dhami said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today's new India is working to give a new direction to the entire world. We recently witnessed the grand G-20 conference held in New Delhi. The significant progress in India is due to the faith of Indians in themselves, and if anyone has rekindled this faith, it is our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi."

"In the last five years, projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh 50 thousand crores have been approved by the Central Government in the state. The reconstruction of Shri Kedarpuri and the beautification of Shri Badrinath are prime examples of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and determination," Dhami added.

He mentioned the state government's steps toward implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, freeing about 3500 acres of government land by cracking down on illegal encroachment, and ongoing projects such as connecting every village with a highway and the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project.

"While the state government has a plan to connect every village with a highway, the dream of reaching the mountains by rail is going to be realized soon through the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project. The construction work of Gaurikund-Kedarnath and Govindghat-Hemkunt Sahib ropeway is in progress," CM Dhami said.

"A strict anti-copying law has been implemented to ensure transparency in recruitment examinations in the state. Continuous efforts are being made by the government to make the third decade of the twenty-first century the decade of Uttarakhand," Dhami concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)